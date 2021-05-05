Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Eric Small
LLT Group

Hey Neighbor :: Illustration

Eric Small
LLT Group
Eric Small for LLT Group
Hey Neighbor :: Illustration illustrator flat vector blue green storage house home shopping residential rent illustration
The illustrations for the Hey Neighbor website were a lot of fun to work on. This one shows the variety of items that users can rent from their neighbors using the app.

Looking to take your brand to the next level? We would love to hear from you. Email us at hello@llt-group.com

Website | Instagram

LLT Group
LLT Group
Together we do great things.
