Daily UI Challenge - 54 - Reservation Confirmation

Daily UI Challenge - 54 - Reservation Confirmation web app figma app design design dailyuichallenge dailyui ux ui
For a nice 4 star restaurant. Being able to book a reservation on your phone & have a reminder on your phone.

Reach me at me@briadesign.com if you would like to work together!
Open to feedback, and best wishes,
Bria

Posted on May 3, 2021
