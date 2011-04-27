Jonas Strandell

Sailors & Mermaids business cards

Jonas Strandell
Jonas Strandell
  • Save
Sailors & Mermaids business cards business card sailor mermaid anchor blue moo
Download color palette

Ordering my second batch of business cards from the fantastic Moo.com

View all tags
Posted on Apr 27, 2011
Jonas Strandell
Jonas Strandell

More by Jonas Strandell

View profile
    • Like