Hi! Thanks for stopping by! During the long weekend in Poland, after having a few unnecessary naps, I decided to do a quick UI concept for a landing page of a spa & massage place. I wanted to focus on a premium feel of the site and to give the viewer some hints of what type of relaxation he/she can experience. I hope you’ll enjoy this one as much as I did my long weekend :)
Cheers
For some more close-ups, go ahead and check out a full project on my Behance page:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/118762139/Massage-Spa-Landing-Page-UI-Exploration