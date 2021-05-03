Trucker App Navigation

Automatic notifications for major milestones to the families will reduce anxiety and let them have a piece of mind and focus on the route.

The families can also connect and track the driver’s journey. Wifey will always know that her partner is safe, even when communications are difficult.

Milestones can be changed in settings, as well as adding new family members.

Alerts!

Interactive alerts are popping when needed;

Break time: Alert sent when a driver is due for a break and suggested a popular stop.

Milestone: Alert sent to your family and or management.

Weather: If the weather is changing, we will alert the driver and propose a hotel or rest area.

Traffic: If there’s congestion, the app will update the route.