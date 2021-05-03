Juan Felipe

Human Rights - Colombia

Human Rights - Colombia help latin america gradient human rights green pig social reform police human vector illustration protest poster rights acab cops colombia
Colombia is undergoing a massive crisis in human rights. 40 people have been killed so far by the police in the last 4 days. All this while exercising their right to protest draconian tax laws and a corrupt government.

