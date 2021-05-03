Trucker App Home

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Feels like Home
Big, bold and easy to use. Bright during the day and dark at night, the dashboard has it all to successfully keep the focus on the delivery by using the power of Hick’s law and limiting the options to what’s truly matters. Simple but efficient.
Personalization is important to keep the user retention and act as a companion for his long drive. The goal is to make his experience as smooth as possible while giving him all the tools available at a fingertip.
Tracking the current route or creating a new one with a contrasting big button is easy from the home screen.