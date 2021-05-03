Hamza Idrissi

Night Sky

Hamza Idrissi
Hamza Idrissi
Hire Me
  • Save
Night Sky meteors shooting stars space lake halftones sky night sky night stars landscape vector gradient texture art color illustration design
Download color palette

In this illustration, I've been trying out some new texture styles with Pattern and Halftone brushes.

This illustration is based on the amazing artist Steve Scott's artwork, Stars in the Night.

Hope you like it.

Available for new projects! Tell me more at:
emperor.idrissi@gmail.com

Follow me on Instagram
Thank You!

Hamza Idrissi
Hamza Idrissi
💠 Illustrator and Graphic Designer 💠
Hire Me

More by Hamza Idrissi

View profile
    • Like