TownSquares: Soweto

TownSquares: Soweto south africa texture brushes african art africa postage stamp stamp travel geometric illustration vector
Soweto (short for South West Townships) is a township in Johannesburg, South Africa and the most populous black urban residential area in the country. It’s a melting pot of vibrancy, contrasts and energy which is evident in the amount of politicians, singers, boxers and soccer stars to rise from this area.

Check out our Town Squares stamp series on Instagram @town_squares

