TownSquares: Soweto

Soweto (short for South West Townships) is a township in Johannesburg, South Africa and the most populous black urban residential area in the country. It’s a melting pot of vibrancy, contrasts and energy which is evident in the amount of politicians, singers, boxers and soccer stars to rise from this area.
