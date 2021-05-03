Diego Toda de Oliveira

Brutu

Diego Toda de Oliveira
Diego Toda de Oliveira
Hire Me
  • Save
Brutu mutt yellow dog blender 3d modeling
Brutu mutt yellow dog blender 3d modeling
Brutu mutt yellow dog blender 3d modeling
Download color palette
  1. brutu_full.png
  2. brutu_02.png
  3. brutu_03.png

Another pet for the collection. Brutu is a Mutt that was rescued by an NGO and we adopted him. Had some fun modelling this little guy for my wife's personal project.

Hit "L" if you like it!

View all tags
Posted on May 3, 2021
Diego Toda de Oliveira
Diego Toda de Oliveira
I do websites and cool 3d illustrations. Why not both?
Hire Me

More by Diego Toda de Oliveira

View profile
    • Like