Olmo studio

Happy garden 26.1

Olmo studio
Olmo studio
  • Save
Happy garden 26.1 folk treeoflife symmetry autumn illustration flat design backtonature vector rubber stamp print design herbs flowers branding 60s
Download color palette

Something is mesmerizing about symmetry. This is my version of the "tree of life"

Olmo studio
Olmo studio

More by Olmo studio

View profile
    • Like