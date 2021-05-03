Emmanuel Wisdom

Make That Change

Emmanuel Wisdom
Emmanuel Wisdom
  • Save
Make That Change typography type hello dribbble motivation inspiration graphicdesign handlettering rainbow art lettering change
Download color palette

Don't expect to see a change if you don't Make it happen. Get up and go make it happen bc no one is gonna do that for you. Much love!

Emmanuel Wisdom
Emmanuel Wisdom

More by Emmanuel Wisdom

View profile
    • Like