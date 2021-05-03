Mason Campbell

DailyUI 015

DailyUI 015: On/Off Switch, taken in a different direction. A handheld for warehouse work allowing tracking of deliveries, goals and stats, stock lists, making calls, etc.

Posted on May 3, 2021
