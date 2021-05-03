Bertrand Choubert

BC-Font website: Redesign (1/3)

BC-Font website: Redesign (1/3) typography ui landing website iconfont icon font
New landing page of my iconfont website!

Check it out here: https://bchoubert.github.io/bc-font-website/

Posted on May 3, 2021
