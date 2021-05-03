Mandy Sturdevant

Lincoln Co.

Mandy Sturdevant
Mandy Sturdevant
  • Save
Lincoln Co. rural urban modern county south dakota vector graphic design typography illustration icon branding
Download color palette

New branding for Lincoln County, South Dakota that was launched last fall. Thrilled to get to work on this project for Caliber!

Mandy Sturdevant
Mandy Sturdevant

More by Mandy Sturdevant

View profile
    • Like