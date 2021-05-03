Olmo studio

Happy garden 1.2

Olmo studio
Olmo studio
  • Save
Happy garden 1.2 logo vector sunlight rubber stamp print design hydrangea herbs flowers branding 60s
Download color palette

I would like to ask for your opinion regarding my drawing. I tried to imitate the rubber stamp printing style.

Olmo studio
Olmo studio

More by Olmo studio

View profile
    • Like