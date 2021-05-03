Mark Caneso

You Are Not Alone

You Are Not Alone mental health campaign mural vector design custom type lettering
May is Mental Health Awareness month and this is a detail of my piece for this year's You Are Not Alone campaign. See more on Instagram @youarenotalonemurals and join in to spread this message of humanity and connection.

Posted on May 3, 2021
