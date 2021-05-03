Kari Dubin

Mental Health Awareness Month: More Self Love

In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, I’m selling this set of my "More Self Love" prints on Etsy for $3 and donating all proceeds to @mentalhealthamerica and @thelovelandfoundation!

The set includes 3 high-resolution files at 16x20in, which will be available for digital download immediately upon purchase.

This link will take you directly to the listing for more details: https://www.etsy.com/listing/800835652

I would really appreciate any help in showing support to these two awesome organizations and an important cause, so please like this and share with as many people as possible! Thank you!!! 🥰

