The Moving Architects Redesign

The Moving Architects is a dance organization that focuses on connecting people intimately to dance through community-based and collaborative projects and programming in the areas of performance, education, and public discourse. This is the second time parterning with The Moving Architect. We wanted to deliver a friendly digital experience, that was both current and target the TMA audience.
Details: https://muntzdesigns.com/2021/04/13/the-moving-architects/