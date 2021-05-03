CTIA Resources

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Resource landing page for our client, CTIA Certification.
CTIA Certification programs are recognized globally as the gold standard. They are utilized by network operators and device manufacturers, and now consumers through their WISE certification program, to ensure quality and reliability.