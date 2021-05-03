🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hi guys,
I came up with Finance Mobile App Design. By Finance Mobile App users can manage their income and spending.
Thanks for watching! I hope you guys like it!
Share your thoughts and love "L".
Tools used
• Design - Figma
Font used
• Poppins