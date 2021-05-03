Earnven | DeFi, Blockchain and Crypto platform

The client`s need was to create branding and web design for his new blockchain project in the short term. Together with the client, we gave the name this DeFi project - "Earnven".

Then we developed style and branding including logo. By the way, the logo shows "EA" which means Earnven.

After that, we went ahead and designed a UX/UI desktop version of the website, including a user`s account. The client was satisfied with the result of our work and we got approved to continue our work on the mobile version (responsive). Finally, we designed a UI kit for future development.

The result of cooperation with the client is a tremendous web design of a crypto and blockchain project. In near future, we would continue our work on designing a mobile fintech app.

