Earnven | DeFi, Blockchain and Crypto platform

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The client`s need was to create branding and web design for his new blockchain project in the short term. Together with the client, we gave the name this DeFi project - "Earnven".
Then we developed style and branding including logo. By the way, the logo shows "EA" which means Earnven.
After that, we went ahead and designed a UX/UI desktop version of the website, including a user`s account. The client was satisfied with the result of our work and we got approved to continue our work on the mobile version (responsive). Finally, we designed a UI kit for future development.
The result of cooperation with the client is a tremendous web design of a crypto and blockchain project. In near future, we would continue our work on designing a mobile fintech app.
Press L If you like it. ❤️
Need a project? Let’s talk!
hello@valmax.com.ua