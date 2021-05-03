Valmax digital

Earnven | DeFi, Blockchain and Crypto platform

Valmax digital
Valmax digital
Hire Me
  • Save
Earnven | DeFi, Blockchain and Crypto platform cryptocurrency ui uiux platform bitcoin defi blockchain crypto branding concept web design
Earnven | DeFi, Blockchain and Crypto platform cryptocurrency ui uiux platform bitcoin defi blockchain crypto branding concept web design
Earnven | DeFi, Blockchain and Crypto platform cryptocurrency ui uiux platform bitcoin defi blockchain crypto branding concept web design
Download color palette
  1. 1 (2).png
  2. 19 (1).png
  3. 20 (1).png

The client`s need was to create branding and web design for his new blockchain project in the short term. Together with the client, we gave the name this DeFi project - "Earnven".

Then we developed style and branding including logo. By the way, the logo shows "EA" which means Earnven.

After that, we went ahead and designed a UX/UI desktop version of the website, including a user`s account. The client was satisfied with the result of our work and we got approved to continue our work on the mobile version (responsive). Finally, we designed a UI kit for future development.

The result of cooperation with the client is a tremendous web design of a crypto and blockchain project. In near future, we would continue our work on designing a mobile fintech app.

Press L If you like it. ❤️

Need a project? Let’s talk!
hello@valmax.com.ua

Valmax digital
Valmax digital
DISCOVER THE OPPORTUNITIES WITH US
Hire Me

More by Valmax digital

View profile
    • Like