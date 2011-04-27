Marcel Müller

airTweet - New UI - Compose view

Marcel Müller
Marcel Müller
  • Save
airTweet - New UI - Compose view blue gray airtweet app design ui wip
Download color palette

First draft of the new airTweet compose view. Clearly inspired by the work of Orman Clark. Glyphs are not final yet.

Full version here: http://d.pr/tiba

Revisions:
Rev. A - http://d.pr/hvFh

View all tags
Posted on Apr 27, 2011
Marcel Müller
Marcel Müller

More by Marcel Müller

View profile
    • Like