Dominggo Mau

Arkio App Concept Design

Arkio App Concept Design
👋Hello Everyone! @dominggomau here,
Today I made an App Concept Design for a learning app, I hope you like it.

This design uses the Iconly Icons By @piqodesign
-
Your support will inspire me to do more creative design works. ❤️
Thanks for your likes and comments🙂

Posted on May 3, 2021
