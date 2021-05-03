Eric Andreae

Rise and Stride-2

Eric Andreae
Eric Andreae
  • Save
Rise and Stride-2 badge runner run fork shoes 10k 5k marathon race branding logo
Download color palette

Logo selected for Rise Against Hunger's annual 5k/10k fundraising event. This benefit race sets out to raise $200k this year in their race to end world hunger.

View all tags
Posted on May 3, 2021
Eric Andreae
Eric Andreae

More by Eric Andreae

View profile
    • Like