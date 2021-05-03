Julien Renvoye
Voila

Brand new identity, Messaging & Website for Overpass

Julien Renvoye
Voila
Julien Renvoye for Voila
Hire Us
  • Save
Download color palette

This year we helped the Overpass team consolidate their position with a new Branding, Messaging & Digital Experience.

Go check out our 👉 case study

BIG BIG Shot out to the entire team who work on this project @Diego @Yup & @Vincent and the entire Overpass Team

-------

Get regular updates of our work
👉 Twitter
👉 Instagram

Work Inquiry
👉 hi@studiovoila.com

View all tags
Posted on May 3, 2021
Voila
Voila
Design Duo WorkInquiries 👇hi@studiovoila·com
Hire Us

More by Voila

View profile
    • Like