Brand new identity, Messaging & Website for Overpass

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This year we helped the Overpass team consolidate their position with a new Branding, Messaging & Digital Experience.
Go check out our 👉 case study
BIG BIG Shot out to the entire team who work on this project @Diego @Yup & @Vincent and the entire Overpass Team
-------
Get regular updates of our work
👉 Twitter
👉 Instagram
Work Inquiry
👉 hi@studiovoila.com