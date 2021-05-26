CureDuchenne :: Course Overview

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Our task for the e-learning course lesson screens was to use the visual identity established in the landing page and account views and translate it to the functional needs of the course’s content.
Maintaining access to an “Ask The Instructor” feature across all the lessons was a key priority we addressed through a fixed-position contact button, and the client was fond of the visual cues we included to communicate course progress to the user.
—
Does your website need a facelift? We would love to hear about your needs. Email us at hello@llt-group.com
Website | Instagram