CureDuchenne :: Course Overview

Our task for the e-learning course lesson screens was to use the visual identity established in the landing page and account views and translate it to the functional needs of the course’s content.

Maintaining access to an “Ask The Instructor” feature across all the lessons was a key priority we addressed through a fixed-position contact button, and the client was fond of the visual cues we included to communicate course progress to the user.

