CureDuchenne :: Landing Page

When approaching the landing page for a new online course, it was important to strike a balance in tone between the weight of the serious pediatric illness involved and the positive impact of helping patients and their families.

This was accomplished by letting the brand color palette and photography communicate the more cheerful aspects of the course’s benefits, and giving a more restrained treatment to the typography in order to ground the content appropriately and ensure the course’s value was made clear to the user.

Does your website need a facelift? We would love to hear about your needs. Email us at hello@llt-group.com

