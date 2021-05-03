Daniel Crane

Retro product photography study

Daniel Crane
Daniel Crane
Hire Me
  • Save
Retro product photography study product design fashion c4d cycles still life midcenturymodern midcentury design 3d model blender 3d
Download color palette

Exploring turning Blender's glass shader up to eleven. Loving that "80's magazine ad" look recently.

Daniel Crane
Daniel Crane
Let's make something together.
Hire Me

More by Daniel Crane

View profile
    • Like