Dominggo Mau

Stokky App Concept Design

Dominggo Mau
Dominggo Mau
  • Save
Stokky App Concept Design gradient flatdesign user interface design uiux ui design uidesign minimal design card ui app design
Download color palette

👋Hey friends, this is Stokky a UI design concept I made for a stock portfolio and viewing app.

Dominggo Mau
Dominggo Mau

More by Dominggo Mau

View profile
    • Like