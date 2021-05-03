Fitness & Workout App

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hi, everyone! This is our recent attempt to design a fitness app 🏋️♂️ Users can see their upcoming workouts, their heart rate, and watch video tutorials.
There’s a list of workouts and video tutorials. Users can see the difficulty and how much time the workout takes.
This app allows users to monitor their condition during workouts.
Created by SoftApps.io