Veronica Horban

snackable media friends

Veronica Horban
Veronica Horban
  • Save
snackable media friends chipmunk character design explainer company friends cute pet animals dog cat character
Download color palette

this was a fun project starring koala, chipmunk, cat and doggo, check it out here - https://www.behance.net/gallery/118657345/Snackable-Explainer they will appreciate it 🕺🥺👉👈

Veronica Horban
Veronica Horban

More by Veronica Horban

View profile
    • Like