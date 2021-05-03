Dennis Cortés

Lofi Beats to Design and Code to

You know all those beats to study and chill to? I made an hour long one for designing and coding to with all my own music from multiple albums, singles, and even unreleased music!

Bonus: it's all royalty free, so you're welcome to use it on streams and for background music. If you havent listened to my music or want to hear all my favorites, this is the place to start!

Listen to it on YouTube here →

Designer that codes, teaches, and makes music

