Ingrid de Lugt

Confetti Factory

Ingrid de Lugt
Ingrid de Lugt
  • Save
Confetti Factory illustration character design greeting card birthday party purple mint white
Download color palette

Greetingcard I've created for http://www.atelier81.com

View all tags
Posted on Apr 27, 2011
Ingrid de Lugt
Ingrid de Lugt

More by Ingrid de Lugt

View profile
    • Like