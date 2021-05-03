Anna Rupprecht

Dr Martens 1461 shoe

Anna Rupprecht
Anna Rupprecht
  • Save
Dr Martens 1461 shoe popart adobe style colorful feminism editorial illustration shoes app dr martens
Download color palette

I‘ve created this illustration for Dr. Martens celebrating the 60th anniversary of the 1461 shoe. Spring vibes only!

Anna Rupprecht
Anna Rupprecht

More by Anna Rupprecht

View profile
    • Like