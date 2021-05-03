Emir Ayouni

Hare of the Dog - Rebranding

Making a massive brand overhaul for my fiancé Anna’s business. Her salon Hare of the Dog is getting a facelift and we’re very excited about rolling this out.

Here are some of the new brand elements.

Lots more to come...

Rebound of
Hare of the Dog - Branding
By Emir Ayouni
