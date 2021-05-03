Indshine Login Page

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey everyone!
I am happy to share with you the login form of one of our client's platforms called Indshine.
What is Indshine?
Indshine is a platform for drone providers to share & collaborate drone work with their clients & teams.
How did i help out?
I provided UI/UX and then design the website with a new visual identity and well-suited design system that's more aligned with the brand Indishine.
---
Show love by pressing "L" & let's get connected.
Check me out at http://dishantagnihotri.com/