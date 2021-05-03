Indshine Login Page

Dishant Agnihotri

Hey everyone!
I am happy to share with you the login form of one of our client's platforms called Indshine.

What is Indshine?
Indshine is a platform for drone providers to share & collaborate drone work with their clients & teams.

How did i help out?
I provided UI/UX and then design the website with a new visual identity and well-suited design system that's more aligned with the brand Indishine.

Posted on May 3, 2021
