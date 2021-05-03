Václav Rohlena

Caffé Landing page ☕

Václav Rohlena
Václav Rohlena
  • Save
Caffé Landing page ☕ trends inspiration coffee webdesign ux design dailyui ui
Download color palette

Caffé Landing page I did for the Memorisely monthly challenge! (Day 2)
___
Assignement:
A local coffee shop is opening their doors soon. Create a landing page for the shop's big announcement.

View all tags
Posted on May 3, 2021
Václav Rohlena
Václav Rohlena

More by Václav Rohlena

View profile
    • Like