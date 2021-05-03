Akshita Shivani Sundar

DailyUI- 007

DailyUI- 007 redesign settings settings ui dailyui007 ui design uidesign dailyui
DailyUI 007 - Setting UI design
For setting I was struck so I copied my Mobile Samsung M10 Settings page design with a slight color change.

Posted on May 3, 2021
