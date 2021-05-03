Airship

Dinosaur Exploration App

Here is a design exercise for a fun app that organizes dinosaurs in similar groups! The design allows a user to tap on a dinosaur type, and within that type scroll left and right to see similar dinosaurs.

This could turn in to a fun education based learning app since so many young ones are so interested in this topic.

