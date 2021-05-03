Dinosaur Exploration App

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Here is a design exercise for a fun app that organizes dinosaurs in similar groups! The design allows a user to tap on a dinosaur type, and within that type scroll left and right to see similar dinosaurs.
This could turn in to a fun education based learning app since so many young ones are so interested in this topic.
Learn more about Airship:
About | Services | Contact Us