Jerry

vzr.me | last rebound!

Jerry
Jerry
  • Save
vzr.me | last rebound! css3 html5 sans serif
Download color palette

OK, last rebound! That’s the final version.

I’m not too happy about it, but it feels right nonetheless.

(It is the last time you’ll see a vzr.me rebound since this is scaring the hell out of me: too many ‘me’ there.)

64d819200305e876f9d0f8baf5866cc4
Rebound of
vzr.me | wide airmail rebound
By Jerry
View all tags
Posted on Apr 27, 2011
Jerry
Jerry

More by Jerry

View profile
    • Like