Paykhan

Management Magazine.

Paykhan
Paykhan
  • Save
Management Magazine. digital ecology drawing vector art direction illustration
Download color palette

Full page illustration for an interview in the last edition of @managementmagazine
A very interesting article about how principles of permaculture and ecology can inspire companies to change and become more ethical.

https://www.instagram.com/paykhan.studio/

View all tags
Posted on May 3, 2021
Paykhan
Paykhan
Multidisciplinary Art Director & Illustrator from Paris.

More by Paykhan

View profile
    • Like