Cubere

Alex Spenser for The Faces
Playing around with some potential visuals for our website.

This one is my interpretation of yin yang.

Cube and Sphere are opposites. They represent feminine and masculine parts of human nature.

You can see the Cube appears into the Sphere and the Sphere appears into the Cube. They are connected and rotate together.

However, I’m not happy with this one after all.
Going to explore something else.
Potentially I’m looking for something to incorporate my old style and vision with new tools.

Identity Design for Lifestyle & Wellness brands.
