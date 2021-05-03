Carina Chen

Music Concert Venue

Carina Chen
Carina Chen
  • Save
Music Concert Venue lights event sing dance rock outdoor environment design environmental voxel art voxelart magicavoxel voxel illustration game art 3d art gamedesign game asset 3d
Download color palette

What I like about concerts is not only the music, but also the amazing energy it gathers. 🎶🎶
-
One of my creations for The Sandbox Game marketplace.
https://www.sandbox.game/en/assets/music-concert-venue/d3ef4b9e-e721-46f0-954a-a6dcda5f7a58/

Carina Chen
Carina Chen

More by Carina Chen

View profile
    • Like