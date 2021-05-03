Dominggo Mau

Posco Concept Design

Posco Concept Design gradient flatdesign user interface design uiux ui design uidesign minimal design card ui app design
Hello Everyone! @dominggomau here
This is a UI Design concept I made for a course landing page. I hope you will like this concept.
Iconly Icons By @piqodesign
Your support will inspire me to do more creative design works. ❤️
Thanks for your likes and comments🙂

