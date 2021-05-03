mattcgriffiths

Umbrella Institution

mattcgriffiths
mattcgriffiths
  • Save
Umbrella Institution adobe illustrator illustrator illustration farming farmer farm institution organisation umbrella community
Download color palette

This series is part of a project looking at how Farmers should engage with Government on Climate Change Policies that affect them.

mattcgriffiths
mattcgriffiths

More by mattcgriffiths

View profile
    • Like