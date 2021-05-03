Andi Nur Abdillah

Food Icon

Andi Nur Abdillah
Andi Nur Abdillah
  • Save
Food Icon french fries sushi noodle ramen pizza shrimp burger food icon food illustration food and drink food assets design illustration icons icon
Download color palette

Food icons try playing with gradient, so looks more 3d looks with just adobe illustrator.

Andi Nur Abdillah
Andi Nur Abdillah

More by Andi Nur Abdillah

View profile
    • Like