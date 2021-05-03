Dominggo Mau

Fotos Concept Design

Fotos Concept Design flatdesign minimal gradient design uiux ui design card ui uidesign user interface design app design
👋Hello Everyone! @dominggomau here, sorry for not uploading so much because I have some school assignments, but after a long time of not uploading I'm finally back
Today I made a UI design concept landing page for a photo company.

This design uses the Iconly Icons By @piqodesign
