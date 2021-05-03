Abdus Sattar

Hot Burger

Abdus Sattar
Abdus Sattar
  • Save
Hot Burger logo minimal vector art logo design icon simple design vector illustration vector illustration design
Download color palette

Hello !!! Good People,

I am Abdus Sattar. I'm so happy to share my other design with you. 😍
Hope you guys love it.

Name : "Hot Burger". 🔥

I'll do more projects in the future. Follow me so as not to miss my new illustrations, landscape design, Logo design, Smartphone wallpaper, and some sketches also.

Check out my work also on : Behance

Any feedback is welcomed 😊

Instagram | Pinterest | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn

Thanks for your patience. 😇

Abdus Sattar
Abdus Sattar

More by Abdus Sattar

View profile
    • Like