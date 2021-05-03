Dominggo Mau

Bavoo Concept Design

Bavoo Concept Design uxdesign ui design uiux user experience user interface web design app design design card ui ui user interface design uidesign minimal
👋Hello Everyone! @dominggomau here,
Today I made a Web Design for a bike renting services. I hope you will like it.

This design uses the Iconly Icons By @piqodesign
Your support will inspire me to do more creative design works. ❤️
Thanks for your likes and comments🙂

